Arizona Public Service Co. has shared tips on how customers can stay cool during the hottest part of the year and save on energy costs. Air conditioning often consumes the most electricity in homes, but APS says that with some simple actions, customers can make a big difference on cooling costs without sacrificing comfort.
The utility company offered the following AC tips to keep cool and manage costs:
- Service the AC yearly to ensure it operates efficiently.
- Change air filters monthly to improve performance and efficiency.
- Think 1, 2, 3 and turn your thermostat up a few degrees. Every one degree raised on the thermostat can save 2-3% on energy cooling costs. Use fans to feel up to 5 degrees cooler.
- Program the thermostat to create the best set-it-and-forget-it cooling schedule for the customer.
- Sign up for Energy Alerts at aps.com/alerts to track electricity use. Set a monthly dollar or usage amount as the threshold and APS will send a text or email alert if the customer reaches the preset limit.
- Visit aps.com/rebates and get money back on energy efficiency rebates and go to aps.com/tips for more ways to save.
FREE SMART THERMOSTAT
A smart thermostat makes it easy to use energy more efficiently. until July 6, APS is offering residential customers who enroll in the APS Cool Rewards program a free ENERGY STAR-certified ecobee3 lite smart thermostat, valued at $169. APS notes that the thermostat intelligently pre-cools homes when electricity costs less and when solar power is abundant, matches the thermostat schedule with customers’ routines and customers can control it from anywhere using their smartphone.
More than 44,000 thermostats are enrolled in APS Cool Rewards, a program that adjusts thermostats a few degrees on hot summer days when energy usage is high. Customers still have the flexibility to control their thermostat devices and can opt out of an event at any time. To enroll and order the free thermostat, visit the APS Marketplace at myaps.store/tstats. Customers pay shipping costs and taxes.
SETTING THE THERMOSTAT
Customers on time-of-use service plans may experience additional savings by using their AC to pre-cool their homes during lower-cost off-peak hours before 3 p.m. on weekdays and easing up on the AC during on-peak hours on weekdays between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
To pre-cool your home, set the thermostat a few degrees lower during off-peak hours and raise it a few degrees higher during on-peak hours. A smart thermostat can pre-cool your home automatically and at a temperature that’s comfortable for the customer.
HEAT-RELIEF RESOURCES
Through September, APS is partnering with community organizations to expand heat-relief programs and provide Arizonans more access to eviction prevention, emergency shelter, cooling and hydration stations and other resources.
APS also offers flexible payment arrangements, bill assistance, energy efficiency programs and service plan options that may help reduce future bills. Visit aps.com/assistance or contact the APS Customer Care Center. Advisors are available to assist in English and Spanish 24/7 at 602-371-7171 or 1-800-253-9405.