Perhaps best known as the face and (wo)manpower behind Weld Like A Girl, Yuma’s Shanen Aranmor is becoming accustomed to an additional title: host and executive director of JUL-TV’s “The Money Machine.” Slated to premiere May 8 on Apple TV, Hulu and Roku, the show will expose viewers to the “endless possibilities of cool careers” that exist in the trades.
“I can’t say it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever done, because that’s how I roll – but it’s definitely not something I expected,” Aranmor said.
According to Aranmor, the idea of hosting “The Money Machine” was initially pitched to her by Tom Julian, president of JUL-TV. Via LinkedIn, Julian explained the show was still in development, which meant Aranmor would have some sway in its direction. For the first few episodes, she won’t just be the show’s host, but a writer and co-producer as well.
The vision behind the “The Money Machine,” Aranmor said, closely aligns with the vision she has for her own business: to make individuals increasingly aware of the existing opportunities in the trades and present opportunities to explore those career options.
“The whole thing at Weld Like A Girl is you walk in thinking you can’t do this and walk out knowing that you can,” she said. “My question then is, ‘Well, what else can you do?’ Because you might have been told ‘You have these three career options’ when there are thousands of career options. Some you probably haven’t even heard of. My hope is that people will realize there are a lot of really interesting skilled trades out there and that it’s a very respectable, lucrative business.”
Aranmor clarified the show isn’t a redo of “Dirty Jobs.” Focusing on the five skilled trade sectors people are most familiar with – welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and construction – the crew aims to visit each of the 50 states to highlight companies hiring for a variety of skilled trades “so that people can see there are a variety of jobs out there,” grassroots organizations and programs that focus on engaging kids in the trades, nonprofits and individuals who’ve been large benefactors of the trades, and “underdog stories” of “a guy or gal that brought themselves out of a bad situation or a hard time, and now they have a career and they’re making a lot of money as a tradesperson.”
Veteran- and women-owned companies will be highlighted as well, according to Aranmor, with each state’s footage to air in four-episode packages.
“People have been complaining about how there’s a shortage of skilled tradespeople – we’ve been complaining about it now for 10 years and yet no one’s really done anything to fix it,” Aranmor said. “The focus is to highlight how you can have a really, really successful, respectable career in a variety of different trades. Hopefully it will attract kids or people who are in a job but aren’t satisfied – maybe they’re working in retail or something and they want a career, they don’t want just a job.”
In that same spirit, Aranmor hopes to quell the stigma that women can’t – or shouldn’t – be tradespeople, noting one interview she recently conducted with Cheryl Osborn, president and founder of CASCO Contractors, Inc. in Orange County, California.
“(Osborn) shows up in pointy stiletto heels, clomping up and down the stairs like nobody’s business – she just owns that and I love it,” Aranmor said. “From her dad she learned that you always need to be able to fix things for yourself, and from her mom she learned not to break a nail. Because, you know, (as a woman) you want to portray an image of women that you can do it all. Here in Yuma, I can’t even tell you how many high school girls have come up to me and said, ‘I wanted to do welding but my uncle, my brother, my boyfriend said I can’t because I want to go to the prom and I want to have nails.’ Being a welder doesn’t mean you can’t be feminine as well. There’s such a stigma for that, and I think women like (Osborn) help change that image.”
Another thing Aranmor aims to set the record straight on is the connotation that workers resort to the trades because they’re “too dumb” or not cut out for college – an idea that’s far-fetched and inaccurate, she said.
“It drives me insane when people say ‘Well, not everybody’s built for college,’” she said. “Don’t say that; don’t make kids sound like they’re not smart enough for college. I don’t want that to be the message – ‘You’re not smart enough for college so you might as well go build a bridge that somebody’s going to drive across.’ Like, what? Why would you put the ‘dumb’ kids in welding, where they’re going to be building buildings and bridges? You want people who are motivated and good with their hands and who want to learn doing the trades; they don’t have to be straight-A students. It should be just as respectable.”
Aranmor also noted that in Europe, welders and physicians are held in near equal esteem; according to WeldingHeadquarters.com, even the lowest pay grade for welders in European countries like Norway and Switzerland is higher than the United States’ national average.
With the first set of episodes completed in southern California and ready to air, “The Money Machine” is slated to film in Arizona in May, Illinois in June and Wyoming and Colorado in August.
“I’m looking at this as an implement for change. If we really do this right and we get the right attention, we could really make some changes in the world. The people who built the Space Shuttle – they weren’t redneck welders. I want to remove the stigma that the trades are what you do when you can’t do something else. We want to make the trades cool again. I really feel like we can make a difference, I do.”
For more on JUL-TV and where to watch “The Money Machine,” visit www.jultvnetwork.com.