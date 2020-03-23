The local casinos announced closures this week in response to COVID-19.
The Quechan Casino Resort and Paradise Casino closed their doors temporarily beginning Monday evening, March 23, according to announcements posted on their Facebook pages, suspending all dining, bar, casino and hotel/resort operations.
The Cocopah Indian Tribe also decided to suspend gaming operations at the Cocopah Casino, effective at 2 a.m. March 24, according to a letter posted on the casino’s Facebook page, and closed the Wild River Entertainment Center as of March 22.
In the announcement posted on its page, the Quechan Tribal Council of the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe noted it made the decision as a precaution in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Imperial and Yuma Counties, with the health of well-being of guests and employees in mind.
“We are proud to be part of a small community where everyone is pulling together to do their part,” the announcement cited. “It is this spirit of cooperation and community support that will hopefully lead to a swift end and return to regular daily life. We will be here to welcome you back.”
The Cocopah Indian Tribe’s news release noted, “We believe that this rapidly evolving crises demands strong proactive measures in order to mitigate risk and prevent further exposure.”
The Cocopah Casino’s gaming operation is closed. However, the hotel and gift shop will remain open, and the Triple 777 will be open for take-out.
“These measures will remain in effect until such time as the Tribal Council determines that it is safe to resume regular operations,” the news release noted, thanking people for their patronage and cooperation through these critical times.
The Quechan Tribal Council says there is no specific length of time the casinos will be closed, and that they will continue to monitor the situation and issue a re-opening statement when it is safe to do so.