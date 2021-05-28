The Yuma Police Department and the San Luis Police Department are conducting impaired driving details as part of the Memorial Day Weekend.
As such, there will be extra officers in both cities on the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
These extra officers are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers.
In addition to getting impaired drivers off the street, Yuma police will also enforce traffic laws and raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving in an effort to save more lives on our roadways.
The SLPD DUI Enforcement Detail will also start on Friday, May 28 and continue through Monday, May 31st.
San Luis police officers will also be conducting a (STEP) Traffic Enforcement Detail to promote safe and attentive driving.
Money to pay for the extra officers was provided by grants from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
These two DUI details are also part of a joint task force with the Somerton and Wellton Police Departments.
Yuma police say impaired driving is one of America’s most often-committed and deadliest crimes and recommend these easy steps for a safe Memorial Day holiday:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, an Uber driver, call a sober friend or family member.
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
- And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
Memorial Day weekend is the first big weekend of the summer and YPD would like to remind the community to stay safe in every way possible.
San Luis police would also like to encourage all residents and visitors to the city to be safe and conscious drivers this Memorial Day holiday, and if you plan to drink alcoholic beverages, please use a designated sober driver.
