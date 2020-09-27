Area residents are invited to participate in the Yuma Proving Ground Compatible Use Study virtual public workshop, which is being held next month.
The study is a cooperative planning effort among Yuma County, La Paz County, the City of Yuma, the towns of Quartzsite and Wellton, the Cocopah Indian Tribe, the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe, YPG, state and federal agencies, the public, and other interested stakeholders in those communities.
The goal is to reduce potential land use and resource conflicts between YPG and surrounding communities while accommodating new compatible growth and economic development.
The virtual workshop will be held Monday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on an online audio and web conferencing platform known as Zoom. The link for the meeting is www.zoom.us/j/96258337589.
To view instructions for joining a Zoom Meeting for the device you plan to use, navigate to: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193.
The compatible use study is being administered by the Yuma County, Department of Development Services.
Through this process, stakeholders will identify and review existing and potential compatibility issues from a comprehensive set of 25 compatibility factors, such as communication, noise, natural resources, land use, and safety.
The CUS will lead to a policy framework and implementation measures to support compatible growth, economic vitality and healthy environments while sustaining the military mission now and into the future.
This is the first of three public workshops that will be held during the CUS process to gather input. This virtual public workshop will introduce the public to the CUS process and gather input on compatibility issues or concerns related to military operations within the Study Area.
The workshop will provide attendees with project information and a review of the current study findings.
To learn more about the project and keep up to date with the latest information visit the website at www.YPGCompatibleUseStudy.com