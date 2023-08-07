VICTIMAS 1 (copy)

Antonio Cisneros (left), vocalist with the band Mitosis, is seen here with his friend Edgar Quintero. Quintero has been raising funds to cover the medical expenses of Cisneros, who was injured in a July 22 fire at a bar in San Luis Rio Colorado where the group was performing.

 LOANED PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents in the area have been raising funds to help the victims and their families in the wake of fatal fire last month at a bar in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.

Eleven people were killed and at least six others injured in the fire started shortly after midnight July 22 while the Beer House was still serving customers during business hours.

