SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents in the area have been raising funds to help the victims and their families in the wake of fatal fire last month at a bar in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
Eleven people were killed and at least six others injured in the fire started shortly after midnight July 22 while the Beer House was still serving customers during business hours.
A 28-year-old suspect identified by authorities only as Jose Luis “N” has been charged with 11 counts of murder in connection with the fire at the bar located in central San Luis Rio Colorado. Authorities said he is believed to have ignited the fire with gasoline at the entrance to the Beer House because he was angry over being thrown out of the bar for harassing female customers.
Among the dead were three members of Mitosis, a San Luis Rio Colorado rock band, who were playing in the bar. Band members Adrian Becerra, Ricardo Martinez and Aaron Hernandez died in the fire, while a fourth, Antonio Cisneros, is in a Tucson hospital.
The band is popular not only in San Luis Rio Colorado but in the Yuma area, where it has performed at various public events.
San Luis, Ariz., resident Edgar Quintero created a GoFundMe page to raise money to help cover the funeral expenses for the three band members and medical costs for Cisneros and Cisneros’ wife, Marrisa, who also is hospitalized in Tucson for injuries suffered in the blaze.
“I have known Antonio since childhood,” Quintero said. “My parents are his godparents. He and Marissa make a lovely couple and they have wonderful children.”
“When I learned that several members of the groups were dead, it was like a bucket of cold water had fallen on me,” Quintero said. “I don’t have the words to describe how I felt. I was in shock.”
As of Thursday, the GoFundMe had brought in $1,500, with the goal of raising a total of $5,000, and Quintero is planning other fund-raising activities, among them food sales and raffles.
Quintero said anyone wishing to help in fund-raising efforts can reach him at 928-581-5039.
Yuma resident Erika Escalante also has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Cisneros, at cisneros-family-beerhouse-fire-survivors.
On that page created by Escalante, Marissa Cisneros said she and her husband are showing promising signs of recovery.
The fire remains under investigation by the Sonora attorney general’s office.
City officials in San Luis Rio Colorado have said the bar was open without a required operating license and that one of three exits was blocked at the time of the fire by stacked cases of the beer. They said the bar had not undergone a recent safety inspection.
Apart from the band members who died, eight others who perished in the fire have been identified by the attorney general Romulo Salas Chavez’s office given names only: Betzi Anahi “N,”Victor Hugo “N,” Juliza “N,” Lizbeth Denise “N,” Agueda “N,” Emilio “N,” Benjamin “N” and Miguel Angel “N.” The attorney general’s office said it did not want to “revictimize” the dead or their families by fully identifying those who lost their lives.