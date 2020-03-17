During school closures, districts have made it their priority to ensure students continue to have access to food services. For the next two weeks, campuses across Yuma County will be offering free “grab-and-go” meals to students.
Here’s a roundup of which districts are currently providing services; additional information can be found on each district’s social media accounts as well as in administrative updates sent directly to parents.
ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Beginning Tuesday, students age 18 and younger can pick up a breakfast and lunch pack between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Antelope Union High School. Beginning Wednesday, six additional sites will distribute meals in different areas of eastern Yuma County. Sites will be set up each weekday at Tacna Center (11:00-11:30 a.m.), Dateland Elementary School (11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.), Citrus City Community Center (11:00-11:15 a.m.), Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District (11:25-11:30 a.m.), AWC Wellton Learning Center (11:45-11:55 a.m.) and Wellton Library (12:00-12:20 p.m.). Meals will continue to be offered at the high school during these times.
CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Beginning Tuesday, Crane will distribute breakfast and lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday through spring intersession at Gary A. Knox, Pueblo, Rancho Viejo/Salida del Sol, Ronald Reagan and Valley Horizon Elementary Schools. The district announced via Facebook and letters to parents that meals will be offered to students age 18 and younger at no cost; adults may purchase breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $3.50.
GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT
All Gadsden schools will distribute breakfast and lunch to students age 18 and younger. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
MOHAWK VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Mohawk Valley School will distribute breakfast and lunch to students age 18 and younger between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Rather than entering the school building, there will be a drive-through service for families to pick up the meals. Students do not need to attend Mohawk Valley to receive a meal.
Students will be able to pick up work packets when they pick up their meals. According to Superintendent Shanna Johnson, packets that are not picked up will be delivered to bus stops at a later date.
SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT
All Somerton schools will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday.
WELLTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Breakfast and lunch will be distributed to Wellton Elementary School students between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Pick-up will be at the school’s south gate, near the cafeteria. Students must be present to receive their meals.
YUMA SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday District One’s Child Nutrition Department will provide breakfast and lunches on each of the district’s campuses. These services are available to students age 18 and younger regardless of whether they are District One students. Rather than entering the schools, there will be a curbside pick-up service at each site. While no identification or proof of school enrollment is required, students must be present to receive the meals.
YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Beginning Tuesday, breakfast and lunches will be provided to students age 18 and younger on all YUHSD campuses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday until spring break. Meals will be distributed in front of each school by the administration offices. No identification is required; students must be present to receive the meals.
To help staff prepare, families can fill out an online “order form” in advance at http://bit.ly/YUHSDMeals.