PHOENIX – Courts in Arizona are preparing for what could be a slew of last-minute Election Day lawsuits.
And the state’s chief prosecutor has staff on standby should problems develop at the polls.
But the real legal problems that develop could be about those activities in the gray area, both physically and legally.
Some of the issues are quite simple.
For example, it’s a crime for anyone who is not an election worker, an official party observer or an actual voter to remain within 75 feet of polling places. Hindering or disrupting voters by force, threats, menaces or bribery also is illegal.
And it remains illegal to bring someone else’s ballot to a polling place unless it’s a member of the same household or caregiver, though the future of that law now awaits a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.
But then there are the kinds of things that come up suddenly and might demand the immediate attention of a judge.
With that in mind, Robert Brutinel, chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, said he has ordered the superior courts in all of the state’s 15 counties to have judges and clerks available at least during all the hours that polls are open. That is from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
He also said arrangements are being made even for hours after that for issues that arise, like whether someone who was in line at 7 p.m. – and should, under state law, be entitled to cast a ballot – is turned away.
So what might require Election Day judicial action?
“It’s hard to say,’’ said the chief justice.
“It seems to me the most likely type of case – although we don’t have any reason to think any type of case is likely – would be a case in which something happened during the day which caused somebody to think the polls should be kept open longer than 7 o’clock so that people would have a fair opportunity to vote,’’ he said.
And Brutinel said that with staff on alert, someone can go to the courthouse and get a temporary restraining order “quite quickly.’’
State courts aren’t the only ones on alert for Election Day litigation.
“We have procedures in place that we normally don’t have,’’ said Debra Lucas, clerk of the U.S. District Court for Arizona. That includes having staff and judges on standby.
That can be important as issues that arise may deal less with violations of state election laws and instead involve questions of the federal Voting Rights Act or other federal constitutional questions.
State Attorney General Mark Brnovich already has prosecutors on standby with a statewide hotline where police who respond to complaints can call lawyers who are in his Elections Integrity Unit. Spokeswoman Katie Conner they can provide legal assistance in determining whether a particular activity violates the law.