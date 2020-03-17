The Arizona Presidential Primary Election will be held today, March 17, with Yuma County operating nine vote centers, two of which are mega centers with additional equipment available.
Only Democrats are eligible to vote in this election.
Although a large number of voters have already received their ballot in the mail, the vote centers are available for those voters who did not receive an early ballot.
Vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. All vote centers are set up to encourage social distancing among individuals, and out of an abundance of caution will be operating with protocols to ensure proper cleaning and disinfecting through the operating hours.
Yuma County has relocated the vote center planned for the Yuma County Health Department to the Yuma Civic Center so as to not disrupt the additional necessary work the Health Department is doing to remain open and engaged with all members of the community given the concerns surrounding COVID-19, the county announced on Monday.
If a voter has received an early ballot, they should promptly return the voted ballot to any secure ballot location, vote center or directly to the Yuma County Recorder’s Office at 197 S. Main St.
For a list of voting centers, go to www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/election-services/vote-center-locations.