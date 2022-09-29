PHOENIX – Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special legislative session to let lawmakers provide “additional clarity’’ about which of two abortion laws on the books they want enforced.

In a letter Wednesday to Anni Foster, the governor’s legal counsel, Assistant Attorney General Beau Roysden said his office has been arguing in court that a territorial-era statute outlawing virtually all abortions is the law in Arizona except those to save the life of the mother. And he pointed out that SB 1164 signed earlier this year by Ducey banning abortions after 15 weeks specifically says it does not repeal the older law.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you