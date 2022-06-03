“Unprecedented, chaotic and not humane, but insane.” Speaking of the border during his visit to Yuma on Thursday, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich expressed that the situation isn’t fair to anyone and he’s continually addressing it in court.
“Immigration is a problem that affects all of us,” he said in an interview with the Yuma Sun. “And as I said, what they’re doing is insane, not humane. The Biden administration has empowered the cartels. They’ve made our communities dangerous. A lot of social services and NGOs and even hospitals here in Yuma are being overwhelmed, so it’s not fair to anybody. And I’m not exactly sure what the Biden administration is hoping to accomplish – other than encouraging people to break the law – and it’s not fair to anyone. America’s less safe, Yuma’s less safe because of it.”
Brnovich explained that the issue affects not just Arizona, but the nation as a whole on matters of security, economics and even agriculture since the majority of the country’s winter vegetables originate from Yuma. In speaking with local farmers, he’s learned that their fields are being damaged and their crops destroyed. Litter is especially a concern too.
“Every person that crosses the border illegally, on average, leaves six to eight pounds of trash,” he said. “And you know, you’re talking about plastic and other goods damaging habitat trails. So I always tell my environmental friends, you should care about the border. Even if you don’t care about immigration, you should care about it because of the impact it’s having on the environment.”
His talks with recent immigrants have also shown him that immigrants who’ve been through the legal process find it unfair.
“And we see now that you have this massive influx and millions of people coming here illegally,” he said. “You know, that has an impact on the economy in many ways as far as driving down prices and even the necessity for more resources, so this is a problem.”
But how did it get to this point? Brnovich pointed out that under Operation Streamline when Obama was president, there was a decrease in illegal immigration because people were being prosecuted for violating law. He also pointed out that in the last years of the Trump administration, illegal immigration was going down because the wall worked. But under Biden’s administration, Brnovich feels they’ve failed to take action.
“The Biden administration has done none of that,” he said. “They’ve wiped everything out, they failed to build a wall, they’re trying to give government benefits to people that are noncitizens. And you can go through the whole checklist: they have done everything to incentivize and decriminalize people breaking law, entering the country illegally.”
Brnovich’s solution is to start by re-enforcing existing law – something he’s been pushing through filing lawsuits and fighting federal court.
“We need to begin with enforced existing law,” he said. “I feel like the president is at the height of their power when it comes to national security and border security, and so this administration has been an abject failure. As the Arizona Attorney General, I shouldn’t have to be in court every other week suing President Biden to have them do his job. But that’s what’s happened. I’ve had to be on the forefront of pushing back against not only overreach from the federal government, but suing President Biden trying to get him to just do his job to protect Arizona.”
Quoting a Chinese proverb, Brnovich stated that “the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” With each step taken in court, he said he has been making progress in creating the change he hopes to see. Recently, he won the case to stop the Biden administration from rescinding Title 42 of the Public Health Services Act, a regulation that was implemented in the early days of the pandemic to prohibit migrants from entering the country in order to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.
“We’ve sued the Biden administration over the failure to build a wall,” he added. “I personally argued at the U.S. Supreme Court in February over the public charge rule. And this was the policy where it’s been a statute for nearly 100 years that says basically, you can’t become dependent on the government if you want to become a citizen of the United States. So if you’re a noncitizen, you can’t be dependent on welfare government benefits.
“The Biden administration rescinded that rule, and as a result of that, I think it’s encouraged and incentivized people coming here illegally. So we went into court to stop him because it wasn’t about the policy – even though I think it was wrong of him do it from a policy perspective – it was wrong for him to do it because it was illegal. It was inconsistent with the law, and so I personally argued that case.”
Brnovich has also sued the administration over its guidance policy, which he states allows people with deportation orders to remain in the country. Regarding a current case with ballot harvesting, he wanted it known that while he wouldn’t be at the hearings and is limited with what he can say as part of the legal process, the case is very important and speaks to how seriously election cases are being taken.
When asked about why he thinks President Biden has been making these decisions related to immigration, however, he expressed that while he didn’t know, he suspects it’s part of a move to eliminate borders.
“I think whoever’s talking President Biden’s earpiece doesn’t just want to get rid of ICE,” he said. “They want to just eradicate the southern border. I think this is part of that kind of far-left vision of a world without walls or borders, and this is like the leftist dream. And I think there are people in the administration that are trying to implement that and they don’t care about the consequences.”
Beyond the agricultural and economic consequences he cited earlier, Brnovich also emphasized that the consequences of these actions have led to increased cartel and drug activities.
“I was a gang prosecutor when I first started my career as a federal prosecutor,” he said. “When I see the price of fentanyl fall by 75% in a year, that means that you are seeing a dramatic increase of fentanyl. And I tell folks all the time that maybe we don’t see these terrible images like you see on TV with what’s going on Ukraine, but there are more than 100,000 Americans who died last year as a result of opioid fentanyl deaths … People are dying in the United States. And when you see a dramatic increase, a spike, in fentanyl and methamphetamine coming into our country, that means more people are going to die. It means the cartels are getting richer and they’re becoming more powerful. It means they exploit people that are trying to cross the border. So we are less safe in Arizona and America is more dangerous because of these policies, and that’s why I fight so hard on them.”
With all that said, Brnovich shared that he also understands why people would want to migrate to the U.S.
“I’m a first-generation American, and so my parents lived through World War II – they fled communism – and I was blessed and fortunate to be born in this country,” he said. “And I understand maybe more so than any elected official in the state why people want to come to the United States: because I think it is the greatest country in the world … No matter who you are, how you spell your last name, where you come from, you have an opportunity to get ahead and make something of yourself. And that’s all predicated on the rule of law. And so I was always brought up with a strong sense of this is not only a great country, but it’s a great country because the rule of law means certainty and consistency.”
Noting that this is likely his third visit, Brnovich said that he has a great relationship with Mayor Doug Nicholls and Sheriff Leon Wilmot and that Yuma’s “always been very kind and welcoming to me.”
As attorney general for the entire state, he said enjoys the opportunity to get out of Maricopa and in Yuma specifically, he added that stopping at Mr. G’s for a burrito is a must every time he visits.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.