PHOENIX – House lawmakers voted Wednesday to let certain parents bring their loaded guns onto school campuses despite the fact they themselves are protected by rules and a metal detector that keep their armed constituents out.

Existing laws now prohibit loaded firearms on public school, college and university campuses. SB 1331 would create an exemption saying that doesn’t apply to parents or guardians of children who attend that school provided they have a state-issued permit to carry a concealed weapon.

