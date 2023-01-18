PHOENIX – The way Rep. Rachel Jones sees it, once you’ve paid off your house you shouldn’t have to worry about property taxes.

But the first-term Republican lawmaker from Tucson acknowledged there are a bunch of practical questions with her legislation, including who would – or should – get a tax break. And she said her plan is probably going to need some major amendments to get any traction.

Average property tax rates by county per $100 assessed value in 2022

* Source: Arizona Department of Revenue

County Tax Rates
Apache $6.96
Cochise $12.02
Coconino $8.56
Gila $12.94
Graham $9.49
Greenlee $3.39
La Paz $10.81
Maricopa $10.82
Mohave $9.69
Navajo $10.09
Pima $13.81
Pinal $13.58
Santa Cruz $13.66
Yavapai $9.17
Yuma $12.19

