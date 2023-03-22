PHOENIX – Insisting that a “made in USA’’ label means more security, state lawmakers are moving to require that all election equipment be built only with domestic components and assembled in this country.

Only thing is, there apparently are no machines right now that meet those specifications. So Rep. Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear, has agreed to craft his legislation so it doesn’t kick in until 2028. And even then, any equipment that counties already have would be exempt.

