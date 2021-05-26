Nonprofits bearing the weight of the humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border may find some relief through charitable organization Uncommon Giving’s Arizona Border Relief Fund.
According to the entity’s chief generosity officer Nick Vujicic – known across the globe as a best-selling author, motivational speaker and Christian evangelist – the fund is the response to Gov. Doug Ducey’s declared state of emergency amid the influx of asylum seekers crossing the border into the United States.
Donations to the fund, which can be given digitally at www.uncommongiving.com/border, are equally dispersed between local nonprofits Amberly’s Place and Yuma Community Food Bank, CityServe International’s Operation Border Blessing campaign and Scottsdale-based One Hundred Angels.
While visiting different points of the Yuma Sector last month, Vujicic received an eyewitness account of the situation along the border.
“Behind us, we were seeing people run across the border,” Vujicic said. “We saw clothes of minors – eight- and nine-year-old boy and girl clothes, shoes, socks, toys left on the ground. It was just very surreal for me, very tragic. It was so evident that this entire topic is so polarized; it’s more than just national security, it’s a humanitarian crisis. Two thousand minors in Yuma alone have crossed the border; the whole system is overwhelmed and needing backup.”
The development of such a fund isn’t a political campaign, Vujicic clarified, but a means of empowering nonprofits’ border relief efforts.
“It’s not political so much as it’s ‘America, wake up, we need to help the border-affected cities,’” he said. “This, to me, is the answer of answers.”
At Amberly’s Place, the influx of unaccompanied minors entering the United States has introduced greater challenges than securing additional funding for relief efforts.
According to executive director Diane Umphress, while the family advocacy center exists to serve victims of physical and sexual abuse, it is limited in the services and resources it can provide to migrants as many of the reported assaults occurring along the children’s journeys to the border have taken place on foreign soil.
If an assault takes place in Mexico, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Amberly’s Place and the Mexican Consulate allows the organization to step in – but if the crimes are committed elsewhere en route, “it makes it very, very difficult for any agency that deals with crime in the United States to assist those victims.” As far as justice is concerned, the organization’s hands are tied in those situations, Umphress said.
“One of the hard facts that we had to learn was just because something is against the law in the United States, it doesn’t mean it’s against the law somewhere else,” she said. “You’d think things would be the same (across borders), but they’re not. We’re limited as far as what we can do. We can tell you what your victim rights are in the United States, but if the crime didn’t happen in the United States, you don’t have those rights. It’s very frustrating. They can come here and seek guidance and justice, but they’re not going to get justice because we have no way of providing it – we’re not even allowed to provide it, really. Law enforcement can’t investigate a crime that happened in another country – how would you even begin to do that?”
Another complexity is the off-road route many migrants take to get to the border, Umphress noted; without the sight of street signs and other notable landmarks, it’s difficult to determine exactly where a reported assault happened.
“(The victim) thinks it was this country or that country, but they’re not really sure,” Umphress said. “The way that they’re coming is not a safe way, especially for our children. It’s not a normal path, it puts them at a higher risk; they’re already at a high risk because they’re undocumented and coming over here by themselves, and some of them are very, very young. They don’t have voices (to advocate for themselves). You cannot believe that everybody in that caravan is going to be looking out for them.”
According to Tori Bourguignon, who officially became the executive director of Amberly’s Place on May 15, some children are accompanied by an adult when they cross the border – but that doesn’t always mean the adult is their parent or legal guardian.
“They’re not even related, most of the time, and that presents a whole other issue,” said Bourguignon. “It really does put us at a huge disadvantage in terms of what we can offer. We can offer crisis intervention services, but beyond that we have no legal jurisdiction and the normal tools in our toolbox are rendered ineffective due to the circumstances.”
Yet another challenge Amberly’s Place routinely encounters is language barriers.
“I think people take for granted that most of these people coming across speak Spanish, and that’s just not even true,” Umphress said. “There are so many different languages that we don’t have interpreters for. And even if we do find one who speaks the same dialect, when you ask a four-year-old, ‘What’s your mom’s name?’ they say, ‘Mom.’ When you ask them where they live, they don’t know the name of their town, they have no idea where they’re from. That’s what we’re dealing with. That’s what Border Patrol is up against. There are a lot of roadblocks that we’re dealing with.”
Meanwhile at the Yuma Community Food Bank (YCFB), president and chief executive officer Shara Whitehead and her staff are working to channel resources to local nonprofits spearheading border relief efforts while also providing food to the 500 households that rely on the food bank every Monday through Friday.
According to Whitehead, the food bank is still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As job security ebbs and flows, curbing the hours of many employees’ work weeks and by default their paychecks, the need for the food bank’s resources remains “on the high side.”
“Early on in the pandemic, it was definitely something we talked a great deal about: ‘We have food now but how long will it last?’” said Whitehead. “We were concerned initially because supply chains were stopping, which impacted our country in so many different ways. It was something that none of us had ever been through, the scope of it was beyond comprehension at that time. And I think we’re still trying to catch up with it. The food bank has never been without food; our baskets may be a little leaner sometimes than others, but f you come here, you’re definitely going to get something. It may not be a lot, but you won’t walk away empty handed.”
While this isn’t the food bank’s first migrant crisis – Whitehead and her staff provided resources during the 2019 migrant crisis as well – the effects of this one are “way bigger” than they’ve seen before.
“This time around is much different, because of the volume of migrants and the way the new administration is trying to manage it; it’s a very dynamically different situation,” Whitehead said.
The need for volunteers continues to tilt toward desperation, Whitehead added, as the food bank is anticipating the projected June 30 departure of the National Guard troops who have bolstered its efforts in lieu of winter visitors who, prior to travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic, provided YCFB with a “robust” volunteer base.
Information on volunteering can be found on the food bank’s website at www.yumafoodbank.org/get-involved.html.
According to Vujicic, by calling attention to nonprofits’ ongoing relief efforts, the hope is to garner “many, many, tens of thousands” of donors lending support via the Arizona Border Relief Fund.
“We’re trying to bring attention and awareness to local nonprofits who are the heroes and the troops on the ground already doing a great thing, who are (already) overwhelmed and now even more overwhelmed,” he said. “Let’s start that generosity thread in our DNA, in our daily life, where we are consciously, intentionally making a difference and becoming part of a greater purpose. If we really believe we can change the world for the better, we need to start now.”