It can be a challenge at times to secure a grant as the process can be very competitive and the annual grant cycle for the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma and San Luis Community Fund is no exception.
The 2022 cycle opens up on July 11, and to help applicants prepare, ACF is hosting free grant application workshops on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 at the Main Library.
Cami Frost, regional philanthropic coordinator for ACF of Yuma, stated that nonprofits, educational institutions, government agencies and tribal entities serving local residents are invited to the grant application workshops in preparation for the 2022 cycle.
“Attendance is strongly encouraged for any organization wishing to apply for a grant this year,” Frost said. “The workshops will support local organizations applying for funding and will include an overview of the ACF online grants center, grant guidelines and elements of an effective application.”
The same information will be provided at each workshop so nonprofits are encouraged to attend whichever one works best with their schedule.
Both workshops will take place at the Main Library – Yuma County Library District, located at 2951 S 21st Drive:
GRANT APPLICATION WORKSHOP #1
Tuesday, July 12
2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
GRANT APPLICATION WORKSHOP #2
Wednesday, July 13
9:00 to 10:00 a.m.
To register for a workshop, visit acf.cventevents.com/yumagrants2022.
The ACF of Yuma and San Luis Community Fund Grant Cycle will open online on Monday, July 11 at 9:00 a.m. with applications due no later than Tuesday, August 12 at 4:00 p.m. To apply, visit azfoundation.org/grants. For more information on the grant workshops or grant cycle, contact Regional Director Veronica Shorr at vshorr@azfoundation.org or call (928) 539-5343.
