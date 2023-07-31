Arizona dental board fails to protect public, hold dentists accountable

One dental malpractice attorney told the Howard Center that the board’s sanctions do little to deter bad dentistry. “It’s open season,” he said.

 Photo by Morgan Casey/The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism

PHOENIX – Zion Gastelum was 2 years old when he died days after receiving root canals on his baby teeth during a visit to a dentist in Yuma in 2017.

Lizeth Lares was just 4 when she died after getting a tooth pulled a year prior at the same dental office.

