Two Cibola High School students are settling into new positions as state officers for Arizona Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Inc. (FCCLA), which they’ll serve throughout the upcoming academic year.
Elected during the organization’s virtual leadership conference April 14, Maria Flores assumes the title of first vice president while Abigail Gaxiola acts as vice president of public relations.
“Being elected as a state officer is one of the highest leadership honors an Arizona FCCLA member can achieve,” said Lorie Honeycutt, executive director of career and technical education (CTE) for Yuma Union High School District. “For Cibola High School to have two students reach such a high honor speaks to the hard work of the students and their adviser. We have placed an emphasis on developing leaders across Yuma Union High School District’s CTE courses and this is another example of the result of that work.”
Throughout the 2021-2022 school year, Flores and Gaxiola – both of whom are juniors enrolled in Cibola CTE instructor and FCCLA adviser Tawny Saldana’s culinary arts program – will participate in leadership development, training and program planning sessions alongside other members of the Arizona FCCLA Executive Council.
The duo will also assist in setting policies and developing future goals for the Arizona FCCLA Board of Directors, as well as leading workshops and delivering presentations around the state to inspire fellow students as representatives of the organization.
Introduced to YUHSD during the 2019-2020 academic year, FCCLA is a national career and technical student organization (CTSO) for public and private school students involved in family and consumer sciences education through grade 12, according to the organizations website, www.fcclainc.org.
According to YUHSD chief communications officer Eric Patten, the district has supplied 23 state and national officers to various CTSOs since 2017; Flores and Gaxiola are the first Arizona FCCLA officers in the district’s history.