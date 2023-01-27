Fentanyl Pills

This undated photo released by the Arizona office of the Drug Enforcement Administration shows some of the 1.1 million fentanyl pills that had been seized in the state during the 2019 fiscal year.

 HOGP

PHOENIX – Republicans in the state Senate are working to greatly boost the penalties for people who supply the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, advancing a bill on Thursday that would subject someone who makes, transports or sells the drug to life in prison or the death penalty if someone dies after taking the drug.

But the proposal from Republican state Sen. Anthony Kern of Glendale got a cold reception from people who testified at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, along with Democrats, who worried the broad language in the bill could lead to friends or family members of overdose victims being prosecuted.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you