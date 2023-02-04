PHOENIX – The Arizona Republican Party is making a last-ditch effort to get a court to do what lawmakers have so far refused: Kill on-demand early voting in the state.

Attorney Alexander Kolodin is trying to get the state Supreme Court to rule that letting people fill out their ballots at their kitchen tables – or anywhere else – runs afoul of a constitutional provision that requires “secrecy in voting shall be preserved.’’

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you