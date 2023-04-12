PHOENIX – Saying it will only promote more litigation, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed legislation that would let parents sue schools but escape having to pay legal fees if they lose.

The move Tuesday comes along with four other vetoes, bringing the new governor’s total so far this year to 43. That is just 10 shy of the record set in 2005 by Janet Napolitano for an entire legislative session.

