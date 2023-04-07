PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs nixed several measures Thursday approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature that she said do nothing to make it easier for Arizonans to vote.

The governor said one proposal would have undermined the current procedure which allows people to automatically get early ballots. She called the current system “secure and convenient,’’ rejecting claims that ballots are going out to people who don’t ask for them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you