PHOENIX – Calling parental rights paramount, Republican lawmakers advanced legislation to forbid teachers from honoring requests by students to be addressed by a pronoun different from their biological sex absent parental consent.

“The child belongs to the parent, not the government,’’ said Rep. Theresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, in voting for SB 1001 Monday in the House Appropriations Committee. “I cannot imagine having to co-parent my child with the government.’’

