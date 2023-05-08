Andres Cano

Tucsonan Andres Cano, the House minority leader, said Saturday he has been accepted into the Harvard Kennedy School. The one-year program begins in early July.

 2020 file photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX – The top state House Democratic is quitting at the end of the legislative session to pursue as graduate degree in public administration.

