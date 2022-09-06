Arizona life expectancy fell 2.5 years in 2020

Driven in large part by COVID-19, life expectancy in the U.S. fell by 1.8 years in 2020, down from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 years, the sharpest decline since World War II. Arizona’s drop was even steeper, falling from 78.8 to 76.3 years, one of the biggest declines in the nation.

 File photo by Nick Wicksman/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON – Arizona life expectancy fell by 2.5 years in 2020, posting one of the steepest drops in a nation that saw the sharpest declines in lifespans since World War II, according to a new report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report in August said life expectancy in Arizona fell from 78.8 years in 2019 to 76.3 in 2020. U.S. life expectancy in the same period fell by 1.8 years, from 78.8 years to 77, putting Arizona lifespans below the national average for the first time since 2006.

