Candidate/Yuma County/Statewide
Federal
Candidate/Yuma County/Statewide
Federal
Democratic U.S. Senator
Mark Kelly 100% 100%
Republican U.S. Senator
Mark Brnovich 22.11% 19.76%
Jim Lamon 30.32% 30.18%
Blake Masters 30.89% 35.54%
Michael ‘Mick’ McGuire 11.12% 9.22%
Justin Olson 5.56% 5.30%
Libertarian U.S. Senator
Marc J. Victor 100% 100%
Democratic U.S. Representative in Congress District 7
Raul Grijalva 100% 100%
Republican U.S. Representative in Congress District 7
Nina ‘La Nina’ Becker 35.77% 33.05%
Luis Pozzolo 64.23% 66.95%
Republican U.S. Representative in Congress District 9
Sandra Dowling 7.76% 9.71%
Paul Gosar 70.85% 64.39%
Randy Kutz 11.34% 13.14%
Adam Morgan 10.05% 12.77%
Arizona Races
Democratic Governor
Katie Hobbs 50.5% 73.29%
Aaron Lieberman 7.22% 4.87%
Marco Lopez 42.28% 21.84%
Republican Governor
Kari Lake 47.76% 41.79%
Scott David Neely 4.75% 3.5%
Matt Salmon 5.45% 4.35%
Karrin Taylor Robson 40.23% 48.03%
Paola Z. Tulliani-Zen 1.81% 2.33%
Democratic State Senator District 23
Brian Fernandez 100% 100%
Republican State Senator District 23
Gary Garcia Snyder 100% 100%
Republican State Senator District 25
Sine Kerr 100% 100%
Democratic State Representative District 23
Jesus Lugo Jr. 44.39% 44.22%
Mariana Sandoval 55.61% 55.78%
Republican State Representative District 25
Michael Carbone 29.24% 33.38%
Timothy ‘Tim’ Dunn 51.14% 43.98%
Joel John 19.62% 22.64%
Democratic Secretary of State
Reginald Bolding 39.46% 47.29%
Adrian Fontes 60.54% 52.71%
Republican Secretary of State
Shawnna Bolick 16.05% 19.97%
Mark Finchem 46.16% 37.09%
Beau Lane 22.94% 26.61%
Michelle Ugenti-Rita 14.85% 16.32%
Democratic Attorney General
Kris Mayes 100% 100%
Republican Attorney General
Lacy Cooper 8.88% 9.57%
Rodney Glassman 16.29% 24.25%
Andrew Gould 38.81% 17.79%
Dawn Grove 5.46% 13.63%
Abraham ‘Abe’ Hamadeh 26.76% 29.47%
Tiffany Shedd 3.8% 5.28%
Democratic State Treasurer
Martin Quezada 100% 100%
Republican State Treasurer
Robert ‘Bob’ Lettieri 17.05% 16.67%
Jeff Weninger 27.41% 26.14%
Kimberly Yee 55.54% 57.19%
Democratic Superintendent of Public Instruction
Kathy Hoffman 100% 100%
Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction
Tom Horne 51.74% 42.63%
Shiry Sapir 28.62% 30.36%
Michelle Udall 19.64% 27.02%
Republican State Mine Inspector
Paul Marsh 100% 100%
Democratic Corporation Commissioner
Sandra Kennedy 58.22% 54.08%
Lauren Kuby 41.78% 45.92%
Republican Corporation Commissioner
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Myers 33.54% 32.37%
Kim Owens 30.51% 29.7%
Kevin Thompson 35.95% 37.93%
Editor’s Note: The election results are as of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. For the statewide results, these numbers represent 71% of precincts reporting. For the Yuma County results, the numbers represent early ballots and in person early voting, as well as initial results from vote centers at Arizona Western College, Somerton, Martin Luther King Center Yuma, Yuma Main Library, Yuma Civic Center, St. John Neumann Catholic Church and Wellton.
