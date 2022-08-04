Editor’s Note: The election results are as of 5 p.m Aug. 3. For the statewide results, these numbers represent 97% of precincts reporting. For the Yuma County results, these numbers represent early ballots and all vote centers, but there are still ballots remaining to be counted.
Candidate/Yuma County/Statewide
Mark Brnovich 22.07% 18.3%
Blake Masters 30.87% 39.05%
Michael ‘Mick’ McGuire 11.14% 8.72%
Democratic U.S. Representative in Congress District 7
Republican U.S. Representative in Congress District 7
Nina ‘La Nina’ Becker 35.42% 32.42%
Luis Pozzolo 64.58% 67.58%
Republican U.S. Representative in Congress District 9
Sandra Dowling 7.76% 9.35%
Adam Morgan 10.04% 12.50%
Katie Hobbs 48.64% 72.79%
Aaron Lieberman 7.32% 5.02%
Marco Lopez 44.04% 22.20%
Scott David Neely 4.82% 3.22%
Karrin Taylor Robson 40.05% 44.44%
Paola Z. Tulliani-Zen 1.87% 2.16%
Democratic State Senator District 23
Brian Fernandez 100% 100%
Republican State Senator District 23
Gary Garcia Snyder 100% 100%
Republican State Senator District 25
Democratic State Representative District 23
Jesus Lugo Jr. 44.47% 44.10%
Mariana Sandoval 55.53% 55.90%
Republican State Representative District 25
Michael Carbone 29.23% 34.16%
Timothy ‘Tim’ Dunn 51.15% 43.22%
Democratic Secretary of State
Reginald Bolding 38.34% 47.18%
Adrian Fontes 61.66% 52.82%
Republican Secretary of State
Shawnna Bolick 16.0% 19.17%
Mark Finchem 46.18% 40.99%
Michelle Ugenti-Rita 14.9% 15.32%
Democratic Attorney General
Republican Attorney General
Rodney Glassman 16.29% 23.8%
Andrew Gould 38.66% 17.03%
Abraham ‘Abe’ Hamadeh 26.79% 32.10%
Democratic State Treasurer
Republican State Treasurer
Robert ‘Bob’ Lettieri 17.11% 16.77%
Jeff Weninger 27.40% 27.09%
Kimberly Yee 55.49% 56.14%
Democratic Superintendent of Public Instruction
Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction
Michelle Udall 19.8% 25.44%
Republican State Mine Inspector
Democratic Corporation Commissioner
Sandra Kennedy 58.58% 54.24%
Lauren Kuby 41.42% 45.76%
Republican Corporation Commissioner
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Myers 33.56% 32.76%
Kevin Thompson 35.98% 37.97%