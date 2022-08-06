Editor’s Note: The election results are as of 4:15 p.m. from the County and 7:30 p.m from State on Aug. 5.
Candidate/Yuma County/Statewide
Federal
Democratic U.S. Senator
Mark Kelly 100% 100%
Republican U.S. Senator
Mark Brnovich 21.73% 17.88%
Jim Lamon 29.63% 28.19%
Blake Masters 31.96% 40.01%
Michael ‘Mick’ McGuire 11.04% 8.74%
Justin Olson 5.65% 5.18%
Libertarian U.S. Senator
Marc J. Victor 100% 100%
Democratic U.S. Representative in Congress District 7
Raul Grijalva 100% 100%
Republican U.S. Representative in Congress District 7
Nina ‘La Nina’ Becker 34.08% 30.85%
Luis Pozzolo 65.92% 69.15%
Republican U.S. Representative in Congress District 9
Sandra Dowling 7.63% 8.68%
Paul Gosar 71.09% 66.01%
Randy Kutz 11.46% 13.04%
Adam Morgan 9.83% 12.26%
Arizona Races
Democratic Governor
Katie Hobbs 47.33% 72.47%
Aaron Lieberman 7% 4.82%
Marco Lopez 45.67% 22.72%
Republican Governor
Kari Lake 48.62% 47.64%
Scott David Neely 4.57% 3.12%
Matt Salmon 5.09% 3.74%
Karrin Taylor Robson 39.86% 43.40%
Paola Z. Tulliani-Zen 1.86% 2.10%
Democratic State Senator District 23
Brian Fernandez 100% 100%
Republican State Senator District 23
Gary Garcia Snyder 100% 100%
Republican State Senator District 25
Sine Kerr 100% 100%
Democratic State Representative District 23
Jesus Lugo Jr. 44.07% 44.08%
Mariana Sandoval 55.93% 55.92%
Republican State Representative District 25
Michael Carbone 28.60% 33.86%
Timothy ‘Tim’ Dunn 51.42% 43.33%
Joel John 19.98% 22.81%
Democratic Secretary of State
Reginald Bolding 37.60% 47.39%
Adrian Fontes 62.40% 52.61%
Republican Secretary of State
Shawnna Bolick 15.96% 19.37%
Mark Finchem 47.68% 42.23%
Beau Lane 21.84% 23.52%
Michelle Ugenti-Rita 14.53% 14.87%
Democratic Attorney General
Kris Mayes 100% 100%
Republican Attorney General
Lacy Cooper 8.57% 8.61%
Rodney Glassman 16.02% 23.60%
Andrew Gould 39.01% 16.82%
Dawn Grove 5.42% 12.04%
Abraham ‘Abe’ Hamadeh 26.99% 33.46%
Tiffany Shedd 3.99% 5.47%
Democratic State Treasurer
Martin Quezada 100% 100%
Republican State Treasurer
Robert ‘Bob’ Lettieri 16.61% 16.52%
Jeff Weninger 27.17% 27.04%
Kimberly Yee 56.22% 56.44%
Democratic Superintendent of Public Instruction
Kathy Hoffman 100% 100%
Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction
Tom Horne 50.75% 41.96%
Shiry Sapir 29.66% 33.35%
Michelle Udall 19.59% 24.69%
Republican State Mine Inspector
Paul Marsh 100% 100%
Democratic Corporation Commissioner
Sandra Kennedy 58.55% 54.07%
Lauren Kuby 41.45% 45.93%
Republican Corporation Commissioner
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Myers 33.51% 33.06%
Kim Owens 30.54% 28.76%
Kevin Thompson 35.95% 38.18%
