PHOENIX – Arizona lawmakers are moving to strip 19 cities of their right to home rule simply to help get Republicans elected to the Tucson city council.

A proposal awaiting action by the full Senate would ask voters to repeal a provision in the Arizona Constitution which allows cities to adopt their own charters. These charters, approved by local voters, can govern a host of issues about how the city is run, ranging whether to have a city manager to the size of the council and the dates for an election.

