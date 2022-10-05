PHOENIX – Internet giant Google has agreed to pay $85 million to the state of Arizona to settle charges that it secretly invades the privacy of Arizonans.

In a settlement Tuesday, the company does not admit to claims by Attorney General Mark Brnovich that its practices of tracking and collecting information on users violates the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act. In fact, the agreement filed in Maricopa County Superior Court specifically says it is not an admission of wrongdoing or violations of state law.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you