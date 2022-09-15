PHOENIX – The restrictions on videotaping police are not going to take effect, at least not this year.

Rep. John Kavanagh told Capitol Media Services Wednesday he has been unable to find any organization willing to go to federal court to defend his legislation that would make it a crime to videotape police activity within eight feet and has been directed to stop. Violators are subject to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

