jake Hoffman

“The bill says we don’t want public entities influencing the composition of their workforce based on race,’’ says Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek.

 January 2023 file photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX – Saying he was doing what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would have wanted, a Queen Creek senator got Republican colleagues to vote to outlaw diversity, equity and inclusion programs in state and local governments and the university system.

SB 1694, crafted by Jake Hoffman, bans the use of government money for any such program. It also forbids a public agency from requiring workers to engage in those programs, allowing those employees to sue.

