The Senate has passed the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which secured funding and support for the Yuma Proving Ground, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and the Air Force Barry M. Goldwater Range.
Supported by Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) the annual defense bill authorizes $768 billion for programs and spending guidelines for the Pentagon and other national security programs.
Kelly and Sinema both had several priorities in the bill, including $29.3 million to build a Combat Training Tank Complex at MCAS Yuma that would support water survival training and mandatory bi-annual swim qualifications for Marines and sailors.
“As a Navy combat veteran, I know how important it is to not only invest in strengthening our national security, but to support the men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our country,” Sen. Kelley said.
The infrastructure project includes a building, classrooms, administration and lifeguard offices, equipment storage, locker/shower rooms, medical rooms and utility/mechanical areas for the tank.
The bill also included $99.6 million for the construction of a much-needed new multi-story Bachelor Enlisted Quarters, required parking facilities and recreation spaces for enlisted personnel.
This billeting quarters, with 304 rooms to house 608 Marines, will help maintain unit integrity and allow more space for personnel to live on base.
“Arizona service members and our military community are critical to America’s national security, and I remain committed to ensuring they get the resources and support needed to keep Arizona and America safe,” Sinema said.
Another key element of this year’s NDAA requires an assessment of the flight safety risks posed by the location of the Yuma County Fairgrounds being in the flight path of MCAS Yuma, and the feasibility of relocating it.
Other provisions included in the NDAA declares continued support for the Extended Range Cannon being developed at YPG and increasing the airspace for the Air Force Barry M. Goldwater Range, which includes parts of the Sonoran Desert in southeastern Yuma County.
All Arizona servicemembers will also receive a 2.7 percent raise under the defense bill.
“The Yuma 50 and our military partners are grateful to see the work that has gone into this legislation,” Julie Engel, Chairperson of the Yuma 50 said in a press release. “Protecting the future of these assets is a clear priority for the Senators and we are very grateful. We now want to see this legislation cross the finish line.”
The NDAA is now headed to President Joe Biden for his signature.