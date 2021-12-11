The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) has reported that within a 24-hour period of operation, troopers – including Border Strike Force units – seized 237 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $1.4 million.
The Arizona National Guard also participated in the operation, which occurred from Dec. 7 through Dec. 8 in southern Arizona.
Three people were also arrested on drug-related charges and a stolen vehicle was also recovered.
Additionally, two human traffickers/smugglers were arrested, and two additional people were turned over to the U. S. Border Patrol for illegal entry into the country.
DPS spokesperson Raul Garcia declined to provide any additional details about the operation, saying the agency will not be releasing any further information at this time.
