Editor’s Note: The election results are as of 11:10 p.m. Nov. 8, and are statewide results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s website, with 73% of precincts reporting.
U.S. Senate
U.S. Senate
Blake Masters (R): 40.7%
Mark Kelly (D): 57%
U.S. House District 7
Luis Pozzolo (R): 31.4%
Raul Grijalva (D): 68.6%
U.S. House District 9
Paul Gosar (R): 100%
Arizona Races
Governor
Kari Lake (R): 44%
Katie Hobbs (D): 56%
Arizona Senate District 23
Gary Snyder (R): 43.5%
Brian Fernandez (D): 56.5%
Arizona Senate District 25
Sine Kerr (R): 100%
Arizona Representative District 23
Michele Pena (R): 31.11%
Jesus Lugo Jr (D): 31.19%
Mariana Sandoval (D): 37.70%
Arizona Representative District 25 (2 seats)
Michael Carbone (R): 47.5%
Timothy Dunn (R): 52.5%
Secretary of State
Mark Finchem (R): 41.7%
Adrian Fontes (D): 58.3%
Attorney General
Abraham Hamadeh (R): 44.2%
Kris Mayes (D): 55.8%
Treasurer
Kimberly Yee (R): 50.8%
Martin Quezada (D): 49.2%
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Tom Horne (R): 44.6%
Kathy Hoffman (D): 55.4%
Corporation Commission
Nick Myers (R): 23.24%
Kevin Thompson (R): 23.34%
Sandra Kennedy (D): 27.56%
Lauren Kuby (D): 25.87%
