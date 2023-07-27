Election 2024
Buy Now

Former Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake signs autographs on copies of her book “Unafraid” during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington on June 24.

 Jose Luis Magana/AP

PHOENIX – Kari Lake isn’t going to get to jump the line in her bid to overturn her loss of the gubernatorial race to Katie Hobbs.

In a brief order Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court rejected the request of the failed Republican candidate to immediately take up her appeal of a lower court ruling that went against her. The justices did not give any reason other than to say there was “no good cause” to let her skip the normal process of first taking the case to the Court of Appeals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you