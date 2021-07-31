Eyeing a career in the classroom but deterred by the cost of obtaining the degree? The Arizona Teachers Academy scholarship program can pick up the tab.
Housed by the Arizona Board of Regents, the Arizona Teachers Academy offers a year-for-year tuition waiver scholarship for students who commit to teach in Arizona public schools.
The program is available to students pursuing bachelor’s and graduate degrees in education at Arizona State University (ASU), Northern Arizona University (NAU) and the University of Arizona (UA), as well as Pima, Rio Salado and Scottsdale community colleges. Scholarships are also available for the pursuit of post-baccalaureate certificates and national board certification at participating campuses.
As both ASU and NAU offer teacher preparation programs locally, students in Yuma have the opportunity to complete their studies from the perimeters of their hometown. While teacher preparation programs are not currently housed by the UA-Yuma branch campus, opportunities to offer programs like Pathways to Teaching and Teach Arizona on the local level are being explored.
According to Regent Fred DuVal, Arizona faces a “serious shortage” of teachers owing to a combination of inadequate supply and retention and financial burdens caused by the ratio of salary to tuition – all factors that prompted the launch of the program in 2017.
“Every three years, a third of the teacher corps moves on to other pastures,” said DuVal. “The financing of a decision to teach can prove quite difficult, because frequently a student who has the passion and motivation and desire to teach has to take out student loans – on a teacher’s salary, that’s a really tough burden, and it’s driving many teachers to the exit. That’s why we established the Arizona Teachers Academy.”
According to DuVal, the Arizona Teachers Academy covers students’ tuition costs in exchange for an equal commitment to teach; students awarded two years of tuition assistance, for example, serve two years in the classroom upon graduation to repay the “loan.” When they reach the end of their committed stint, the new teachers can continue teaching without the looming stress of outstanding loan payments.
“It’s a lower-barriered entry – it makes it easier for students to enroll in teaching – and then it makes it easier to stay (in the profession) because they’re not incurring student debt,” said DuVal.
For Kofa High School English teacher Vanessa Flores, the Arizona Teachers Academy paved the way to attaining her lifelong goal of entering the education arena. A graduate of ASU’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College, which offers its programs locally at the campus of Arizona Western College, Flores is the first member of her family to hold a postsecondary degree.
“It opened the door for me,” Flores said. “The Arizona Teachers Academy brings opportunities to any student who’s wishing to become a teacher and have that financial security tuition-wise. They truly did prepare me to be the teacher that I am now.”
Since its inception in 2017, more than 6,000 emerging educators have received scholarships from the Arizona Teachers Academy.
With $30 million allocated to the academy in the state’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022 – $15 million of which comes through one-time Proposition 207 dollars – DuVal said the Board of Regents aims to make a deeper investment in providing quality teachers to Arizona classrooms, particularly those beyond the urban areas.
“What we’re really hoping to do is tweak the program in future years so we can drive more teachers to commit to rural Arizona and commit to teaching science and math where we have a disproportionate level of shortage,” DuVal said. “We are finely tuned to addressing the needs of the state. The first need was the overall issue of supply; once we’re getting quantity, we’re going to focus on the specific needs that we have geographically and substantively in order to ratchet up the number of students going into those areas. We’re not there yet, but that’s certainly the next iteration of the program.”
For more information on the Arizona Teachers Academy scholarship program, visit www.arizonateachersacademy.com.