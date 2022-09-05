Arizona traffic fatalities fell sharply, as deaths nationally spiked

Emergency crews in Texas respond to a fatal accident in this file photo. New federal data shows that traffic deaths in Arizona fell sharply in the first quarter of 2022, after several years of steady increases, while the nation as a whole saw a record increase in highway fatalities in the quarter.

 Photo by Tony Gutierrez/AP/Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON – While the rest of the nation was posting a record increase in traffic fatalities in the first quarter of 2022, highway deaths in Arizona were falling by nearly a third, according to a recent report.

The report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 190 people died on Arizona roads in the first quarter of this year, a 31.4% drop from the 277 who were killed in the first three months of 2021.

