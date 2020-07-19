Arizona Western begins gradual reopening down in south county

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Arizona Western College’s satellite campuses here and in Somerton will open their doors Monday to provide student services to kick off what will be a gradual reopening for fall classes.
Campus offices in the south county will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to register students, offer counseling to those students seeking scholarships and other financial assistance, to receive fee payments and issue student identification.
However, owing to concerns about COVID-19, the number of people allowed in the offices will be limited, and the college is asking students who can access needed services online or by telephone to do so.
“We want to maintain the safety of the students, of (college) employees and the commuity,” said Susanna Zambrano, AWC’s associate dean for south county services.
When the fall semester starts Aug. 17, south county students will have four options for attending classes, Zambrano said.
The first option consists of “blended real-time” classes, in which instruction will be split between sessions in a classroom consisting of nine or fewer students and remote sessions via Zoom.
The second option will be all-remote instruction done in real-time via Zoom.
In the third option, career and technical education classes will be taught all in the classroom, with the number of students limited.
In the fourth option, classes will be taught online. Nearly 25% of south county students were taking their classes online last semester, prior to the pandemic, Zambrano said.
She said the fall semester will be a new experience for students and college faculty alike.
“I would only tell the students to continue pursuing their dreams, that they not give up because things will be different.”
Zambrano noted that the college has adopted Centers for Disease Control guidelines aimed at containing COVID-19, and that students who come to the campus will be asked to wear face masks; that they come alone, if possible, and that they maintain 6 feet of distance between them.
She said recent years have seen the college make a sizable investment in technology that will prove its value as the college offers remote learning as an option to instruction in a traditional classroom setting.
Nonetheless, she said the college’s 18 classrooms in San Luis and 12 in Somerton will allow it to maintain adequate distancing among students.
For more information about the upcoming semester, students can visit azwestern.edu/support or azwestern.edu/covid.