AG in Yuma
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich gestures and speaks during a past visit to the Yuma Sun. A judge has granted Brnovich permission to pursue his claims that the Biden administration acted illegally when it enacted policies that have allowed hundreds of thousands of undocumented individuals to be released in this country.

 file Photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

PHOENIX – Arizona has won a significant legal victory in its battle over federal immigration policies.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi has given state Attorney General Mark Brnovich permission to pursue his claims that the Biden administration acted illegally when it enacted policies that have allowed hundreds of thousands of undocumented individuals to be released in this country. Those policies, Brnovich contends, have abdicated the federal government’s responsibility.

