Selected reaction to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and the right of abortion.
“Roe v. Wade was a poorly reasoned ruling that had no constitutional basis. The Supreme Court has made the right decision by finally overturning it and giving governing power back to the people and the states.”
– Gov. Doug Ducey
“Republican extremists have plotted for decades to install partisan judges at every level of the judicial system with the goal of ending women’s fundamental freedom to choose our own health care. As governor I will use my veto pen to block any legislation that compromises the right to choose.”
– Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (and Democratic candidate for governor)
“Attorneys general have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that’s exactly what we did today. I look forward to seeing the issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs.”
– Attorney General Mark Brnovich (and candidate for U.S. Senate)
“Women deserve the right to make their own decisions about abortion. It is just wrong that the next generation of women will have fewer freedoms than my grandmother did.”
– Sen. Mark Kelly
“A woman’s health care choices should be between her, her family, and her doctor. Today’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and well-being of women in Arizona and across America.”
– Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
“Finally, justice is served for all those babies that never had the chance to live. The states will now decide how to protect mothers and their unborn children.”
– State Senate Republican leaders
“The court’s decision goes directly against the will of the American people, the vast majority of whom support access to legal abortion. Let’s be clear about what this is really about: the anti-choice, anti-freedom movement doing whatever it takes to advance their ideological agenda of power and control regardless of the damage they leave in their wake.”
– House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding
“Today’s repudiation by the highest court of the land is a long overdue correction of an injustice that has led to over 62 million American babies slaughtered, more than the total deaths caused by World War II.”
– Congressman Paul Gosar
“It takes away the most important and life-changing decision a woman will ever make. It is a fundamental ... restructuring of the progress we have made as a country to afford women equity.”
– Congressman Raul Grijalva
“The abortion debate will finally be returned to the people through their elected representatives. Now, more than ever, it is time for us to unite to support vulnerable women and their unborn babies, and it is time for Republicans and Democrats alike to reject violence and intimidation.”
– Congresswoman Debbie Lesko
“With today’s decision, the Supreme Court has turned back the clock nearly 50 years on our fundamental rights. However, Arizona voters can change the course of history by electing candidates down the ballot who will defend access to abortion care.”
– Jennifer Allen, executive director ACLU of Arizona