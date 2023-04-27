Arlyn Galaviz to head county’s Communications Division

ARLYN GALAVIZ

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA COUNTY

Yuma County Administrator Ian McGaughey announced that Arlyn Galaviz will be the county’s new communications and public affairs administrative director. Galaviz returns to employment with the county after serving the City of Yuma for more than two years as Mayor Doug Nicholls’ program administrator.

“Arlyn stood out for her positive, energetic demeanor and deep knowledge of the Yuma County community,” McGaughey said. “We are excited to have her return to our organization to lead this important administrative division.”

