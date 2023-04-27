Arlyn Galaviz to head county’s Communications Division

Yuma County Administrator Ian McGaughey announced that Arlyn Galaviz will be the county’s new communications and public affairs administrative director. Galaviz returns to employment with the county after serving the City of Yuma for more than two years as Mayor Doug Nicholls’ program administrator.
“Arlyn stood out for her positive, energetic demeanor and deep knowledge of the Yuma County community,” McGaughey said. “We are excited to have her return to our organization to lead this important administrative division.”
Galaviz previously served Yuma County as its human resources trainer after being promoted from a position in the Public Defender’s office. She has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Northern Arizona University.
“I am thrilled to return to Yuma County and serve as the communications and public affairs administrative director and as a liaison to the community,” Galaviz said. “Yuma County has amazing things happening all the time, and I hope to highlight all its virtues through a robust communications plan and community-focused initiatives.”
Galaviz will begin her new assignment with Yuma County on May 15.
Former communications director Kevin Tunell resigned from the position, according to McGaughey. Tunell had been with the county since September 1999.