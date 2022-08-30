San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted felon who had a 15-year-old female reported missing from Yuma as a passenger in his vehicle.
“I am proud of the great work our Border Patrol agents demonstrated in stopping this convicted felon and rescuing this young girl from harm,” said Chief Border Patrol Aaron M. Heitke. “Our agents patrol the border day and night to keep dangerous criminals from entering our communities.”
A loaded handgun was also found underneath the driver’s seat.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. Wednesday when agents patrolling near the Golden Acorn Casino observed a 2009 BMW sedan leave the parking lot and stop on Crestwood Road under the Interstate 8 overpass.
Agents approached the vehicle and began questioning the two occupants, a 36-year-old male driver and a 15-year-old female passenger.
Records checks revealed that the driver was a United States citizen with a previous felony conviction, while the female juvenile passenger was reported missing from Yuma.
Believing the female juvenile may be in danger, agents contacted the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for assistance.
Deputies from the Pine Valley Sheriff’s substation arrived on scene and took custody of the driver, vehicle and loaded gun.
The female juvenile was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.