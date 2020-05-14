Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday after an armed homeowner detained him for breaking into his home.
Lt. Sam Pavlak said that deputies received a report of a burglary in progress at approximately 6:01 a.m. in the 1600 block of East County 17 ¾ Street.
The suspect, now identified as 60-year-old Ruben Chavoya, entered the residence and was confronted by the homeowner.
The homeowner was able to call 911 and detain Chavoya at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
“The suspect, who was armed with a walking stick at the time, was compliant and disarmed prior to the arrival of deputies,” Pavlak said.
Chavoya was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for burglary and criminal trespass, as well as a felony warrant for failure to appear.
He made his initial appearance in South County Justice Court later that same morning before Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero, who informed him of the allegations against him, and set his bond at $10,000.
Chavoya is scheduled to return to court Friday morning, at which time he will be informed if a criminal complaint has been filed against him and what, if any, offenses he is being charged with.
In a YCSO press release, Sheriff Leon Wilmot commended the homeowner for taking action and protecting their residence, and reminded the public that if you see something, say something and, if able to do so safely, do something.