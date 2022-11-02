U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector were involved in a use of force incident Sunday evening in which an armed man was shot and killed.

According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson John Mennell, the incident happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. in the vicinity of the County 23rd Street bridge near the Salinity Canal, which is just west of the City of San Luis.

