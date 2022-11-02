U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector were involved in a use of force incident Sunday evening in which an armed man was shot and killed.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson John Mennell, the incident happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. in the vicinity of the County 23rd Street bridge near the Salinity Canal, which is just west of the City of San Luis.
Mennell added that more information will be released as it becomes available.
Lt. Marco Santana said the San Luis Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently involved in a joint investigation into the incident.
“That area is a common place for illegal border crossings,” Santana said.
While he could not provide any additional details of the incident, he did say the agents involved were part of the Yuma Sector’s Border Patrol Tactical (BORTAC) Unit.
In addition to San Luis police, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility also responded to the scene.