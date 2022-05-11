Yuma police officers shot and killed an armed man who confronted them Tuesday afternoon.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin said the incident happened at approximately 1:07 p.m. when officers responded to the 900 block of South 5th Avenue in reference to a burglary call.
When officers arrived on scene, they were met by a 34-year-old man who was armed. Yuma police have not indicated what type of weapon he was armed with.
The man, whose name has not been released, did not comply with officers’ commands to drop the weapon and lethal force was used.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation. Franklin said additional information will be released on Wednesday.
The southbound lanes of traffic on 5th Avenue were restricted between 9th Street and 10th Street for several hours during the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
