Bandit activity along the border is on the rise and the Yuma Sector Border Patrol has released a video of the fifth armed robbery of migrants to occur this month.
At approximately 1 p.m. on July 7, a Yuma Sector Communications camera operator observed an encounter between a man with a gun and a migrant family of three.
The incident happened along the dry riverbed west of Yuma that divides the United States and Mexico.
Based on the video footage, the man uses a gun to threaten the family and forces them to give him a cell phone and 1000 Mexican pesos, which is equivalent to approximately $50 in U.S. currency.
Since the beginning of July, Border Patrol agents have recorded five known incidents.
According to information provided by the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, bandits often lie in wait for migrants to cross and rob them using guns, knives and other weapons.
While agents respond to these robberies when they are in progress, and Mexican authorities are notified, the increased migrant traffic combined with the acts occurring in remote locations makes it difficult for agents to get to these areas in a timely manner.
This is yet another reason the Yuma Sector Border Patrol encourages migrants to seek admission into the United States only at a designated port of entry.
The unforgiving summer temperatures and the threat of thieves and smugglers make illegally crossing the border dangerous and potentially life-threatening.
