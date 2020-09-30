Yuma police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to two armed robberies that happened last week.
Jacob Alijah Allen was taken into custody without incident at approximately 5:33 p.m. Friday and has been booked in the Yuma County jail on charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
According to Public Safety Technician Ashley McCleney, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, Yuma Police police responded to two armed robbery calls where the suspect brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The first armed robbery occurred at 1:21 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store in the 820 block of West 32nd Street. The second armed robbery happened at 1:44 a.m. at the Circle K at 695 South 4th Avenue.
The two armed robberies appeared to have similar suspect information and similar weapon description. The only description given of the suspect at the time was that he was male.
There were no reported injuries during either of the robberies.
