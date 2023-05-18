Yuma police are investigating the early Wednesday morning armed robbery of a convenience store.
The incident happened at approximately 3:06 a.m. at the Circle K located at 2505 W. 8th Street, according to Sgt. Lori Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Yuma police are investigating the early Wednesday morning armed robbery of a convenience store.
The incident happened at approximately 3:06 a.m. at the Circle K located at 2505 W. 8th Street, according to Sgt. Lori Franklin.
The investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store and demanded money while displaying a knife.
After being given an undisclosed amount of money the suspect then fled the area on foot in a northbound direction.
The suspect is described as being a white female with reddish brown hair and is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a slim build.
She was wearing all black clothing, a black hat, white tennis shoes and a black medical style mask.
This case is still under investigation.
There were no reported injuries, and no additional information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 93F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.