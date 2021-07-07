Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office took a 33-year-old armed man into custody after he barricaded himself inside a residence early Tuesday morning.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak the incident happened at approximately 7:29 a.m. at a residence in the 900 block of S. Palm Avenue.
She said deputies responded to the location after receiving a report of a residential disturbance by a suspect making threats while displaying a firearm.
When deputies arrived on scene they found that the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home and was refusing to come out. Due to the immediate threat the suspect posed, the surrounding residents were evacuated from the area.
The initial investigation into the incident revealed that the suspect confronted a male resident at the residence and threatened him with a firearm.
Pavlak said the victim, however, was able to flee the residence and call the sheriff’s office.
With the suspect refusing to come out, it was determined that additional deputies were needed and the YCSO Special Response Team and Crisis Management Unit were called in.
After about three hours the suspect came out of the residence and was arrested without further incident.
The suspect has been identified as Daniel Harris, and he was booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, domestic violence, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor.
The YCSO Criminal Investigation Bureau also assisted with a search warrant for the residence, where the firearm used in the incident was located.
There were no reported injuries and the incident remains under investigation at this time.
